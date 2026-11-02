Help Us Keep Our Bins Full

At each of our four Kare Bear Craft Fairs (Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Feb. 6, and March 5), we set up our white elephant tables for you to look over and find just the item you’ve been needing, or the treasure you didn’t know you wanted or needed. We do not price these items; we accept your donations. Please remember that all profits made go to projects within SunBird and cash donated to East Valley non-profits supporting our residents and the less fortunate in the East Valley. So, please be generous during 2027.

We accept donations all year long, not just during the season. We will happily accept your donations of new or gently used small household items and personal items. When you are cleaning or moving, please remember us. Again, we accept donations all year long, not just in the fall and winter.

To make arrangements to drop off or have your items picked up, please contact Julie at 281-222-1306, email: juliemcmaster@att.net or Mary Shelor at 520-288-0938, email: mdashelor4869@gmail.com or any Board Member.

We look forward to receiving your donations and seeing your smiling face at our first Craft Fair at the SunBird Golf Resort ballroom, 6250 S. Sunbird Blvd., on Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.