Summer BeanBag Baseball Season Ends

Another successful Summer BeanBag Baseball season has come to a close, bringing plenty of excitement, hard-fought competition, and memorable moments for players and fans alike.

The biggest story of the season belonged to the Lil Rascals, who made an impressive leap in their inaugural start. After starting out in last place, the team showed remarkable determination and improvement throughout the season, ultimately finishing in first place. Their climb to the top was a standout achievement and a highlight of the league.

Congratulations also go to the Vollers for securing second place after a strong season of consistent play. Their effort and teamwork helped them finish near the top of the standings.

Rounding out the upper tier, the Crown Royals and Bad Birdies finished in a tie for third place, each earning recognition for their competitive spirit and solid performance.

With another season in the books, Summer BeanBag Baseball continues to be a source of fun, friendship, and friendly competition. The league looks forward to more great action next season.