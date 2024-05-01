Sun Lakes United Church of Christ Donation to Justa Center

Stewart Thompson

As the second half of our Lenten Giving Drive, Sun Lakes United Church of Christ collected supplies for Justa Center. Some of the items that we collected and delivered included paper goods, personal care, and items for their cooling station.

Justa Center is a day resource center designed to help homeless adults 55+ find appropriate resources required for daily living. At the center clients have access to dignity-providing services, such as showers, laundry, mail service, and Internet access. The center is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. A morning snack and lunch are served daily. The center serves over 1,000 people each year.

Justa Center’s extensive hands-on experience has shaped our approach to addressing the diverse needs of seniors. They recognize the necessity for a heightened level of response. They firmly believe in a comprehensive approach that caters to the unique needs of aging adults, acknowledging the entirety of their being rather than just their status. By collaborating, they develop personalized plans aimed at achieving optimal outcomes.