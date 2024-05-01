Did You Know? Weeds, Weeds, Weeds

ACC Committee

The ACC Committee and the Weed Witch are out in the community and noticing there are many properties with a tremendous amount of weeds. There have been over 100 letters sent out. It appears as soon as we get one property cleaned up, another one pops up. The weeds are growing back on properties that were just cleaned up. We can’t stress the importance of spraying pre-emergent every six months to avoid this. It is more reasonable to spray the pre-emergent than to receive a fine. You can tell by going down your street who has sprayed and who has not. The properties that do not use this preventative method are loaded with small weeds popping up everywhere. Please take a walk around your property to determine if you need to remove weeds. They seem to be popping up overnight, and when they start, it doesn’t take long for them to multiply. If you are unable to remove them yourself, we have individuals and companies that can help you with this. Call Bonnie at 480-802-4901 if you need assistance.