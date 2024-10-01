Sun Lakes Roadrunners RV Club New Season Kick-off!

The Sun Lakes Roadrunners RV Club kicks off the new 2024-25 season in October. Our first meeting is being held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, starting with a social hour at 6 p.m. and a business meeting commencing at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held at Sun Lakes Country Club in the Friendship Room. (Note: This is a different room location than past meetings.)

The Roadrunners are about fun, travel, new adventures, good food, and friends. Join us at our kick-off as members share their stories of summer adventures and we start to plan the upcoming season.

Interested in learning more or becoming a member? Guests are always welcome at the meetings. We will also have a booth at the upcoming Sun Lakes Open Houses, so please stop by! Membership is not limited to Sun Lakes residents. We welcome other neighboring communities as well.

If you have any questions, contact Donna Commo at [email protected] or 802-793-6575.