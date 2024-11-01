Marianna Buescher

The SunBird Pickleball Club has made it through the summer and is now enjoying the cooler temperatures. We’re excited for a fun and fantastic winter on the courts! The club has switched to the winter TeamReach site, so please check there for play times and special announcements. Open play for all levels happens Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday and Saturday nights. To play with the club, you must be a member of the club.

We would like to extend a warm welcome to our new members: Tom Harbour and Shelly and Kerry Prewett. We look forward to spending more time with you on the courts. Welcome to SunBird!

Our second club meeting of the year will be held on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Open play will happen after the meeting, so please bring your paddle!

Save the date for the 8th Annual SunBird Alzheimer’s Charity Pickleball Tournament in 2025:

Friday, Feb. 21: Women’s Doubles

Saturday, Feb. 22: Mixed Doubles

Sunday, Feb. 23: Mixed Doubles

We would love to have more volunteers and raffle prizes for this fantastic event. Please contact Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 or [email protected] to sign up for play or for any questions.

Our year-end event will take place on March 22 and will include a round-robin tournament followed by a meal with awards ceremony. You can sign up for this event on TeamReach.

If you’re interested in a lesson, check out the pickleball glass case located in the breezeway across from the post office. There you can pick up a lesson form and review the instructions for scheduling one.

If you have any questions, contact Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 or [email protected].

See you on the courts!