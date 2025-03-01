Sun Lakes Day Trippers Travel Group

Mike Swoverland

Do you enjoy taking day trips but hate the hassle of driving to get to your destination? Do you enjoy the beauty of our state and would like to find a way to see the wonders of our state hassle-free with other Sun Lakes residents who share your passion? The Day Trippers may be just for you. We are a travel group in Cottonwood Palo Verde, but we are open to all Sun Lakes and SunBird residents who enjoy travel. We work with a local travel agency to plan day trips.

Some upcoming trips already planned include the following:

Scottsdale Lip Smacking Foodie Tour on March 5 at a cost of $395 per person

Arcosanti and Cosanti on Tuesday, March 11, at a cost of $175 per person. Delve into the history of architect Paolo Soleri’s movement to create sustainable urban landscapes, with a visit to the experimental town of Arcosanti and a tour of Cosanti, home to the studio and residence of Soleri.

For those who enjoy adventure, there will be a Mystery Tour on April 3 at a cost of $195. You will not know where you are going until you are on the bus.

Verde Canyon Railroad and Uncorked Wine Festival on Wednesday, May 7, at a cost of $299 per person

Bearizona and lunch at Canyonlands on Thursday, May 15, at a cost of $170 per person

Please reach out with any questions to Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623 or Deb Curren at 847-309-1032. We look forward to speaking with you and making this a fun group for all Sun Lakes and SunBird residents.