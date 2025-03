You graciously opened your arms to us in 2009 and welcomed us into a community that would soon become family to us. We laughed, loved, and lived life to the fullest during our retirement years, and the many memories will never be forgotten. From the staff and board members on down to employees, we thank each of you.

It is so hard to say goodbye, but we wish all of you the best! You have left footprints on our hearts!

God Bless,

Russ and Jeanne Bower