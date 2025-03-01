Founders Festivities Were a Huge Success

03Jack Cooper

The Chili Cook-Off, followed by the SunBird Golf Auction and then the Founders Tournament, were all very successful. All of these events benefited the SunBird Golf Course and generated a lot of community involvement.

We had 17 entrants in the Chili Cook-Off on the evening of Jan. 22. Nearly 300 SunBird residents enjoyed the evening, all taste testing the chili from 17 entrants. There were three award winners: Third place went to #8, “Caddyshack Chili,” by chef Mike Siddell; second place went to #2, “Amish Style Ohio Farmhouse Chili,” by chefs Debbie and Rick Griesbeck; and the first-place winner was #14, “Dad’s Tablerock Chili, by chef Larry Crowell.

The SunBird Golf Auction took place on the afternoon of Jan. 24, with a nice crowd there to bid on a huge array of silent auction items, such as gift cards to restaurants, handmade knives, pastries, and gift baskets, as well as individual golf caddies, golf equipment, assorted wines, two golf carts, and a huge selection of baked goods. The auction brought in around $11,800 for the Golf Club. Over many years, the auction has raised over $200,000 for the Golf Club. Great job by Chairperson Wes Akerman and his wonderful group of volunteers.

The busy week culminated in the Founders Tournament on the morning of Jan. 26. This tournament recognizes the people who helped secure the course from Ed Robson back in 2001. There were 140 players enjoying a very nice morning of play on our beautiful golf course, followed by a delicious lunch in the SunBird Horizon Room. A huge thank you to all the volunteers who helped organize the tournament.