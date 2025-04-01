A Very Busy and Fun Season for the Lady 18ers!

Margaret Munsch, Publicity

The league held their two-week net tournament, called the SunBird Cup, on Feb. 11 and 18. On the first day of the tournament, Melissa Craig got a hole-in-one on hole 13 using her 8 iron for a 90-yard shot. This was Melissa’s fifth hole-in-one at SunBird and the sixth in her golfing career. Congratulations, Melissa!

The second day of the tournament concluded with Trish Carrel winning the SunBird Cup with a two-day total net score of 125. Congratulations, Trish! She was followed by Sue Mallery in first place, Barb Koshuta in second place, Kim Mishko in third place, Jane Walker in fourth place, and Connie Franklin in fifth place. Well done, ladies! Thank you to Shirley Hunt for organizing the tournament and to all the ladies who came out to play.

On March 4 the ladies had a game of Irish Four Ball, with many dressing up in green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Following the game of golf, the league had their monthly general meeting while enjoying a tasty snack served by the Horizon Room. This was an important meeting, as the ladies re-elected a slate of officers for the 2025-26 golf season. We were delighted and appreciative that this year’s officers were all prepared to stay on for another term. They are as follows: President Jeanie Chase, Vice President Lisa Onyx, Treasurer Kim Mishko, and Secretary Viva Smith. Thank you, ladies, for agreeing to sit for a second term. We appreciate your time and expertise in ensuring we have a strong and successful Ladies League.

The Lady 18ers had their Club Championship on March 11 and 18, Conley Cup on March 21-23, and Year-End Windup with the Men’s League on March 28. The Annual Awards will be on April 1.