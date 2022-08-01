Summer Tennis Continues!

It gets pretty quiet on the sport courts during the hot months, but there are still a few of us enjoying summer tennis here in SunBird. We are presently able to fill two courts in the mornings, allowing all those interested to play on a rotational basis when we have more than eight players.

Our summer schedule for court times from May through September is as follows:

Monday: 7 to 9 a.m., courts 3 and 4

Wednesday: 7 to 9 a.m., courts 1 and 2

Friday: 7 to 9 a.m., courts 3 and 4

If you wish to reserve courts as a resident, please sign up on the court reservation sheets posted in the tennis glass case at the courts. Signups can be done up to three days in advance.

If you are interested in joining our SunBird Tennis Club, please contact our president John Schlenker at 847-525-7648.

Our next meeting will be held on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. in the Lakeview Room.

Have a great summer, everyone!