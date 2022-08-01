Social Events

Fame Trivia, Hosted by “The Fish” Jeff Aaron

Tuesday, Aug. 9, Ballroom (due to the Horizon Room being closed for bar remodel), 7 p.m.

Join the fun! A night with Fame Trivia is an exciting evening full of fun questions, music, and audience participation, creating a competitive, fun-filled environment, making you want to come back and play again! Free to play, new quiz each week! Music, movies, sports, pop culture, general knowledge, picture page, and so much more! Gather your friends (especially the smart ones) and come out for a fun night of Fame Trivia! No more than eight people per team and no pre-registration is required. All brains are welcome. We hope to see you there!

Friday Fun Bingo

Friday, Aug. 12 and 26, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Join us for this awesome activity! This is not your everyday Bingo! Bring your friends, come socialize, enjoy great music, and have fun! We’ll be playing five games for only $1 per game! You can play all five games or just one, play one card or as many as you’d like—the choice is yours! We hope to see you there!

Lunch with Layne

Wednesday, Aug. 17, Horizon Room, noon

Have lunch with Layne. He will keep you updated on what’s going on in the upcoming months at SunBird. Attendees are responsible for their own lunch.

Paint & Sip

Wednesday, Aug. 17, Horizon Room, 6 p.m.

Join us in the Horizon Room on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. as we create a masterful painting on canvas while sipping, laughing, and socializing! Only $30 per person, includes two hours of guided painting time and all painting supplies (food/beverages are not included). Please register at the HOA office by Wednesday, Aug. 10. Sorry, no walk-ins. Painting pictured on right.

Live Music! featuring Harley Davidson

Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

Live in the Horizon Room, Harley Davidson! Don’t miss this fun-filled night. Harley will surely keep you dancing and entertained!

Fame Trivia, Hosted by “The Fish” Jeff Aaron

Tuesday, Aug. 23, Horizon Room, 7 p.m.

Bean Bag Baseball

Wednesday, Aug. 24, Horizon Room, 4 p.m.

Bean Bag Baseball has returned! Join us on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month (no baseball on Aug. 10) for a fun night. Start forming your team! Minimum of six and maximum of nine people per team. If you would like to play or have a team ready, contact Mary Beth Kosiba at 219-689-5800 to sign up.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Save a Life, Give Blood! The need for blood is constant, and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. To schedule an appointment, go to tinyurl.com/2cv6k347 or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Wii Bowling

Every Monday, Horizon Room, 4 p.m.

Join us every Monday at 4 p.m. in the Horizon Room for Wii Bowling. Play continues through August.

Tuesday Night Dinner Specials

Every Tuesday, Horizon Room

Let us do the cooking! Check out our Tuesday night specialty dinner. Take-out is available from 4 to 6 p.m., and dine-in is available from 4 to 5:45 p.m.! Our regular menu items are also available!

Thursday Throwdown

Every Thursday, Large Pool, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday Throwdown is a once-a-week competitive water volleyball game held in the evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. where players share in laughter, competition, and fun! This game is designed for competitive play where players can hit hard, spike, volley, and still laugh and have fun while playing. If you think this may be for you or if you have questions about the game, call Deb at 320-420-1622.

Community Church of SunBird

Every Sunday, Ballroom, 9 a.m.

Save the Date:

2022 TAD Tribute Shows:

Friday, 9/16/22 – Rhinestone Country (Glen Campbell, Dolly Parton, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and many more!) – tickets available Wednesday, 8/3/22

Tuesday, 10/18/22 – Candle in the Wind (Elton John) – tickets available Wednesday, 9/3/22

Tuesday, 11/15/22 – Prince Again (Prince) – tickets available Wednesday, 10/5/22

Monday, 12/12/22 – So This Is Christmas – tickets available Wednesday, 11/2/22