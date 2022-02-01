Scandinavian Club SEV Celebrates Finland and Abe Lincoln at Its February Meeting

Maynard Iverson, Historian

The Scandinavian Club South East Valley invites all residents who are interested in Scandinavia to attend our dinner meeting on Feb. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the ballroom at Cottonwood Country Club. The program features an exchange student from Finland and a superb Lincoln tribute actor.

The gathering starts at 5 p.m. with Nordic appetizers (supplied free of charge by the club) and a cash bar. Dinner will begin promptly at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. According to Catering Manager Andy Warren, guests will have ample space for social distancing and nearby parking. “Masks are optional at Cottonwood, but if guests are concerned about COVID-19, they should wear them at the meeting except when dining!” he said.

A delicious meal of prime rib and its accompaniments will be served by the catering staff at Cottonwood Country Club. Special dietary needs will be accommodated if requests are made with reservations.

The formal program will begin at 7 p.m. The exchange student, Lasse Leikolo, will describe modern Finland from a teenager’s point of view. The club’s past-president, Carolyn Hawkins, arranged for Lasse’s part in the program. She said, “We haven’t had an AFS student from Finland for a long time. I know that folks will enjoy this young man!” Lasse and his sponsor family will dine with the attendees, giving a further opportunity for them to learn more about modern Finland.

Mr. Glynn Gilcrease, a nationally recognized reenactor, will perform segments of the life, humor, and accomplishments of arguably our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln. In full costume for the era, he will speak in the first person about the career of “Honest Abe,” including his leadership during the perilous times of the Civil War. Glynn is a native of Texas, a marine veteran, graduate of Baylor Law School, a 20-year member of the Arizona Board of Trial Lawyers, and a recent recipient of the National Service to Youth Award given by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of both speakers. And if time allows, Executive Committee Co-Chairman Jerry Johnson will interview several guests about their Scandinavian “connections.” This is always a popular feature of club meetings!

To make dinner reservations, contact Jerry Johnson by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 612-817-9670. The count must be sent in by Feb. 14, so please make reservations by then. The Executive Committee looks forward to your joining us for an enjoyable and informative evening!