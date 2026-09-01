Rotary Club – September 2026

Save the Date

Dr. Honora Norton

In the sweltering heat of the summer, the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes is hot at planning its 2027 33rd Golf Tournament. The event is the Club’s major philanthropic event that supports its education, veterans and community service programs and projects. Save the date—Sunday, March 7, 2027, at Sun Lakes Oakwood Country Club with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start followed by the dinner, awards and live/silent auctions. Men’s and Women’s Division competitions will be held. For sponsorship information contact Neil Cutler at 480-567-4660. Watch www.sunlakesrotary.com for sign-up information for this fun and enjoyable gathering.

Past RI District Governor/Past RCSL Club President Gary Whiting shared the Club’s appreciation and congratulated Ed Anderson for his leadership and fellowship that he shared during his 2025-26 term as RCSL Club President. Ed Anderson presented Debbie Bailey with New Member Mentor of the Year recognition and shared appreciation for her outstanding service and dedication at RCSL meetings and events. Past RCSL Club President and RI District Assistant Governor presented Dr. Honora Norton the prestigious 2025-26 Rotarian of the Year Award in recognition of her dedication and service to the Club as its Public Image Director. Left to right: Judi Edmonds received the RCSL’s Peacebuilder Member of the Year Award and Ann Diamond was honored for her serving as 2025-26 RCSL Membership Chair—especially for meeting the Club’s goal of 17 new members. The honors were presented by RCSL Rotarian Sharon Flood (center).

Rotary Club Holds Annual Award Dinner

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes held its end of year Award Recognition Dinner in June. The Club presented awards to various Rotarians in appreciation for their service during the 2025-26 RCSL President Ed Anderson’s term of office.

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Collects Food Donations

Dr. Honora Norton

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes members were busy during this summer collecting over 600 pounds of food plus $100 for Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. RCSL joined other Rotary Clubs across Arizona as part of Collect–a-Ton of Food—America 250 Project. Matthew’s Crossing thanked RCSL for its generosity, as the organization relies on food and other basic necessity donations to serve its clients. See www.matthewscrossing.org.

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Honors Member Ann Diamond

Dr. Honora Norton

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Club President Kamesha Guy presented Ann Diamond with the Club’s Aug. 2026 RCSL Rotarian of the Month recognition award. Ann was key to RCSL meeting its 2025-26 membership goal, 17 new members were welcomed. She coordinated new member mentor and sponsor efforts. She volunteers as a RCSL partner with the Sun Lakes Sew-N-Sews group and cheerfully volunteers at RCSL service projects and social events. See www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Electronics Recycle Collection Day Is Coming!

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) is planning its fifth Annual Electronics Recycle Collection Day on Saturday Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Arizona students recycling used technology, otherwise known as AZStRUT (501(c)(3)), was started in 1997 by Intel and Motorola. AZStRUT will refurbish and distribute the equipment to Arizona schools and nonprofits that will benefit. This year the collection site will be at 9666 E. Riggs Rd., Sun Lakes. West end of parking lot near Riggs and Dobson Road.

Sorry, no early drop-offs. On Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon, drop off computers, laptops and accessories, iPads, cell phones, flat panel TV’s/monitors, printers, cables, power supplies, DVD players, VCR players, and calculators. For more information about RCSL, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.