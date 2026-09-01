Online Registration Is Open!

The Cottonwood Tennis Club in Sun Lakes, host of the largest multi-club charity tennis event in the East Valley, is proud to announce new software that simplifies event registration!

The Bradshaw-Neu Charity Tennis Classic

Dates: Nov. 15–21, 2026 (7-day tournament)

Eligibility: Open to all 55+ communities in the area

This year, even more clubs have been invited to participate! We are also thrilled to welcome back the Grand Canyon University D-1 Women’s Tennis Team for another exciting exhibition match—a crowd-favorite highlight from last year. All communities are invited to attend!

How to Register

Visit www.bradshawtennis.com to register and find more information. Note: Only one team member needs to register for both players.