AAUW Pursues More Ways to Advance Local Women and Girls

Debra Austin

As the new school year begins, the Southeast Valley American Association of University Women (AAUW) is looking for even more ways to have an impact for local women and girls.

For several years, the group has awarded $1,000 scholarships based on need to Chandler high school senior girls through the Chandler Education Foundation.

Five years ago, they added similar scholarships for women at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. More recently, they began sponsoring science enrichment programs for younger students.

“Championing education is a priority for our branch,” said Beth Zdeblick, who co-chairs the branch’s scholarship outreach with Cathy Davis. “In recent years we’ve put a particular emphasis on backing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) studies where women have been underrepresented.”

That’s why they began sending girls to Arizona Science Center STEM camps they otherwise could not afford to attend.

At San Marcos Elementary in Chandler, they used a state AAUW grant for a LEGO robotics program and, in April, brought a Liberty Wildlife science presentation on native birds for 80 first and second graders.

“Thanks to generous community support, we’ve raised more than $25,000 in the past two years for programs like these,” said Davis. “Our members are committed to making a difference in the lives of young women in Chandler, Gilbert and the greater Southeast Valley.”

Now Zdeblick and Davis are evaluating ways to expand AAUW’s outreach and effectiveness even further. They’ll present their ideas to the branch board and members in coming months.

The Southeast Valley AAUW is a nonpartisan group that supports pay and gender equity, voting and civil rights, equal access to education and career development. Monthly meetings are held Oct. through April, along with special interest groups and social get-togethers.

AAUW has 170,000 members in 1,000 local branches. Membership is open to those with an associate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution; or degree equivalency from at least two years of full-time study (48 credit hours) at an accredited institution or who hold qualified certifications or licenses.

For more information on AAUW programs or joining, email aauw.sev.az@gmail.com.