Darlene Thompson

We play year-round. We meet in the new room (called the Apache Room) on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee. Playing is free.

We start playing at 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m., so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

After we have finished our game, all tables used must be wiped down with the disinfectant spray or wipes that are supplied by SunBird. We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located. At this time, we are allowed outside visitors. Masks are optional.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If no answer, please leave a message, and they will get back to you.