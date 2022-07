Line Dancing is a fun way to exercise, and SunBird offers three classes a week! A class for Beginners is on Mondays, and the Improver/Intermediate level class is on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We meet in the ballroom from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the cost is $3 per class. We’d love to have you join us!

If you have any questions, please contact Jamie Parnum at [email protected] or 831-291-6180.