Play Your Best Pool: What Holds Players from Reaching Their Full Potential

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

Why are many of the top 100 professional players in the world ranked there year after year, while many other great players never achieve that upper level of success? It is the same reason why most of the top amateur league and tournament players are ranked at the top year after year. The answer is that the top professional and amateur players receive proper instruction from a professional coach or mentor, and are also very dedicated and focused on practicing and mastering what they are being taught.

For example, let’s say a player was taught a new way to break the balls. A lower level amateur may practice the new break shot 10 to 20 times. A top amateur may practice the shot a 100 times. Top level professionals may practice the shot 1000 times or more until they feel it will work over 80% of the time. I have told many students over the years: My ability to teach you a new skill is not the problem, but your ability to practice that new skill until you have mastered it is the problem.

I feel that all players who really want to take their game to the highest level need to have a coach or mentor who will hold them accountable for working on and mastering the skills that are being taught. Without this accountability the player’s game will always fall short of where it could be. When a professional or amateur player’s game is not progressing the way they think it should, they really need a coach or mentor who will keep them dedicated, focused, and accountable for progressing in practice.

I have made many players who are serious about improving their games understand that they are the students, and I am the coach. You need to work on what I tell you to work on, and master what I tell you to master, and when you’re a champion we will both be happy. I feel that most professional and amateur players are falling short of their full potential. I hope this article will inspire you to seek and acquire the proper help for your game. More Wins = More Fun.

