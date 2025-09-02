Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

July Winners:

7/07. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Dosha

7/14. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Frank Nechvatal

7/21. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd June Preder

7/28. 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Barb Ott

Wednesday Bridge

July Winners:

7/02. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Frank Nechvatal

7/09. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Tim Gillis

7/16. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd (tie) June Preder and Dosha Davidson

7/23. 1st June Preder, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Barb Ott

7/30. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Carol Dawley

Thursday Duplicate Bridge

July Winners:

7/03. 1st Tom Gillis and Beth Miller, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 3rd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline

7/10. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Tom Gillis and Barb Ott, 3rd June Preder and Beth Miller

7/17. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Judy Wiegand and Mary Ellen Hayden

7/24. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline

7/31. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

July Winners:

7/04. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Carol Dawley

7/11. 1st Dolores Kline, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Tom Gillis

7/18. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd June Preder

7/25. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Tom Gillis