Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
July Winners:
7/07. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Dosha
7/14. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Frank Nechvatal
7/21. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd June Preder
7/28. 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Barb Ott
Wednesday Bridge
July Winners:
7/02. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Frank Nechvatal
7/09. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Tim Gillis
7/16. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd (tie) June Preder and Dosha Davidson
7/23. 1st June Preder, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Barb Ott
7/30. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Carol Dawley
Thursday Duplicate Bridge
July Winners:
7/03. 1st Tom Gillis and Beth Miller, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 3rd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline
7/10. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Tom Gillis and Barb Ott, 3rd June Preder and Beth Miller
7/17. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Judy Wiegand and Mary Ellen Hayden
7/24. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline
7/31. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
July Winners:
7/04. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Carol Dawley
7/11. 1st Dolores Kline, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Tom Gillis
7/18. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd June Preder
7/25. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Tom Gillis