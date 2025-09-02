Samba Fanatics Presents a Robson Communities Samba Tournament at PebbleCreek

Come join us for a fun-filled day with your fellow Robson Communities Samba players. This event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PebbleCreek Tuscany Falls Clubhouse (16262 Clubhouse Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395). Entry fee is $60, which includes a catered lunch (your choice of Cobb Salad or Club Croissant). We will serve muffins in the morning along with coffee, water, and tea. Deadline for registration and a refundable cancellation fee is Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Registration is limited to 88 people. This will be a great tournament filled with friendly competition and fantastic cash prizes. In addition, we will be having a 50/25/25 raffle for a charitable organization.

Registration instructions: See form below. The $60 tournament fee can be paid by cash, check or Zelle.

CASH or CHECK send payment and information to: Rose Johnson, 2451 N. 169th Ave., Goodyear, AZ 85395.

ZELLE use: rrrosejohnson@gmail.com to send payment and email your registration form information.

We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, contact Sue Branton at suebranton@outlook.com or 602-505-9993, or Rose Johnson at rrrosejohnson@gmail.com or 231-350-8042.

