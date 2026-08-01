Play Your Best Pool: Using a Mirror to Sharpen Your Fundamentals

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

This article is inspired by Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman and written by Steve Farmer.

One of the most effective training tools in billiards is also one of the simplest: a mirror. Every morning, people use a mirror to check how they look and make small corrections in real time. If something is off, it gets fixed immediately using clear visual feedback. The same idea applies to your stroke. A mirror allows you to see, evaluate, and improve your mechanics with complete honesty.

When you stand in front of a mirror with your cue, you see what your body is actually doing rather than what you think it is doing. That difference is important. Many players are surprised the first time they try this. You may notice that you step into the shot inconsistently or settle into an awkward stance. Your stroke might include unnecessary wrist or arm movement. Some players drive the shoulder and upper arm instead of hinging cleanly at the elbow, while others lift their head or upper body during the final stroke. These are common issues, and the mirror reveals them right away.

The real benefit is that you can correct these flaws immediately. By watching your reflection, you can guide yourself through each part of your routine and make adjustments until everything feels smooth and natural. This creates a clear mental picture of proper execution and reinforces correct muscle memory. Over time, the version of yourself you see in the mirror becomes the version you bring to the table.

The routine itself is simple and does not take much time. Spend one to two minutes in front of a mirror for three to five days in a row. After that, revisit it occasionally to stay sharp. As you practice, focus on your setup. Align your body so the cue sits directly under your shoulder. Step into your stance while maintaining that alignment. Your rear foot should settle into a balanced position that supports the line of the shot.

From there, turn your attention to the stroke. Swing the cue smoothly with a relaxed hand, wrist, and lower arm. The motion should be straight and free of tension or twisting. Keep your upper body, shoulder, and head still throughout the stroke. On the final delivery, use a slow backswing, pause briefly, and then let the cue move forward naturally without forcing it.

Consistency in billiards starts before the cue ever contacts the ball. A mirror gives you immediate, reliable feedback that helps you refine that process. Use it regularly and you will develop stronger fundamentals and a more dependable game.

Feel free to contact me or my partner and fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about our classes and mentorship programs. Email shootyourbestpool@gmail.com, call 623-377-0042, or visit BilliardUniversity.com.