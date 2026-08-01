Mark Your Calendar!

For This Year’s Highly Anticipated Bradshaw–Neu Charity Tennis Classic , Nov. 15 to 21.

Join us for an incredible week of competitive tennis, community spirit, and giving back! This year’s tournament brings together players from all prior and new tennis clubs, with a special welcome to our vibrant 55+ tennis community.

Event Highlights

Grand Canyon University Women’s Tennis Team: watch the excitement up close with an exclusive, high-energy D1 tennis exhibition match!

Scrumptious Daily Dining: Registration includes delicious daily breakfast and lunch for all competitors—featuring our highly anticipated “O Canada Day”!

The Highly Coveted Cocktail Party: Celebrate the week’s successes signature evening social.

Raffle and Silent Auction: Fantastic prizes up for grabs! Winners will be officially announced during the Cocktail Party.

Playing For A Cause

We are proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from this event benefit incredible local organizations making a difference in our community.

Registration and Volunteering

Player registration and volunteer sign-ups open this September.

Register online at www.bradshawtennis.com

Want to Sponsor or have Questions? Contact Barb Jorgensen at beejorgy@gmail.com.