Mark Your Calendar!

For This Year’s Highly Anticipated Bradshaw–Neu Charity Tennis Classic , Nov. 15 to 21.
Join us for an incredible week of competitive tennis, community spirit, and giving back! This year’s tournament brings together players from all prior and new tennis clubs, with a special welcome to our vibrant 55+ tennis community.
Event Highlights
Grand Canyon University Women’s Tennis Team: watch the excitement up close with an exclusive, high-energy D1 tennis exhibition match!
Scrumptious Daily Dining: Registration includes delicious daily breakfast and lunch for all competitors—featuring our highly anticipated “O Canada Day”!
The Highly Coveted Cocktail Party: Celebrate the week’s successes signature evening social.
Raffle and Silent Auction: Fantastic prizes up for grabs! Winners will be officially announced during the Cocktail Party.
Playing For A Cause
We are proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from this event benefit incredible local organizations making a difference in our community.
Registration and Volunteering
Player registration and volunteer sign-ups open this September.
Register online at www.bradshawtennis.com
Want to Sponsor or have Questions? Contact Barb Jorgensen at beejorgy@gmail.com.