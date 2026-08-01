Card Scores

Cribbage Scores

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

June 1: 1st Saige Doughty 726; 2nd John Valentine 723; 3rd Cindy Schwarzkopf 705

June 3: 1st Dennis Rittenback 706; 2nd Tonja Kinser 694; 3rd Linda Hearn 684

June 8: 1st Saige Doughty 720; 2nd Linda Hearn 712; 3rd Tonja Kinser 703

June 10: 1st Ken Reidenbach 709; 2nd Dennis Rittenback 700; 3rd Vic Kinser 695

June 15: 1st (tie) Jim Casby and Carol Phillips 721; 2nd Vic Kinser 701; 3rd Ken Reidenbach 700

June 17: 1st June Preder 724; 2nd Ken Reidenbach 717; 3rd Dennis Rittenback 689

June 22: 1st (tie) June Preder and Tonja Kinser 726; 2nd Linda Hearn 715; 3rd Vic Kinser 702

June 24: 1st Linda Hearn 716; 2nd Saige Doughty 709; 3rd Ken Reidenbach 695

June 29: 1st Tonja Kinser 726; 2nd Linda Hearn 704; 3rd Jim Casby 698

Euchre Scores

We play euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy in is fifty cents. Everyone is welcome, please come early. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions call or text 765-621-9251.

June 7: 1st (tie) Jo Frasure and Cindy Schwarzkopf 43; 2nd Leo Froelich 40; 3rd (tie)Karlene Garn and Tonja Kinser 38

June 14: 1st June Preder 49; 2nd Carol Dawley 47; 3rd Tonja Kinser 45

June 21: 1st (tie) Gleva Wiepking and Leo Froelich 55; 2nd Carol Dawley 47; 3rd Jo Frasure 46

June 28: 1st Judy Mahn 41; 2nd Karlene Garn 40; 3rd Saige Doughty 39

Pinochle Winners

June 2: 1st Sharon Dubchevich 630; 2nd Marlene Hinkle 582; 3rd Tom Gillis 570

June 9: 1st Marlene Hinkle 607; 2nd Sharon Dubchevich 600; 3rd Maurice Stein 530

June 16: 1st Sharon Dubchevich 820; 2nd Ken Steinwandel 703; 3rd Debbie Warburton 595

June 23: 1st Debbie Warburton 767; 2nd Ken Steinwadel 711; 3rd Ken Reidenbach 670

June 30: 1st Shirley Stein 689; 2nd Marlene Hinkle 661; 3rd Debbie Warburton 635

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold’em

Vic Kinser

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament style Texas Hold’em Poker game. Buy-in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, and 3rd 10%, plus separate pot for high hand of the night. We welcome all players (men, women, shy and inexperienced). Tutoring and coaching will be provided to those who need it. Come join us for a friendly poker game. Hosted by Vic Kinser. Questions call or text 765-621-9252.

June 2: 1st Darrell Kimball, 2nd Beth Berg, 3rd Ken Berg, High Hand Pot-Ken Berg

June 5: 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Jerry Gilliland, 3rd Darrell Kimball, High Hand Pot-Darrell Kimball

June 9: 1st Bob Marsh, 2nd Jerry Gilliland, 3rd Ken Berg, High Hand Pot-Bob Marsh

June 12: 1st Darrell Kimball, 2nd Loren Wallace, 3rd Bob Marsh, High Hand Pot-Sue Lane

June 16: 1st Bob Marsh, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Jerry Gilliland, High Hand Pot-Mark Geurkink

June 19: 1st Ken Berg, 2nd Loren Wallace, 3rd Vic Kinser, High Hand Pot-Jon Lane

June 23: 1st Loren Wallace, 2nd Darrell Kimball, 3rd Jerry Gilliland, High Hand-Pot Loren Wallace

June 26: 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Sue Lane, High Hand Pot-None reported

June 30: 1st Ken Berg, 2nd Jerry Gilliland, 3rd Darrell Kimball, High Hand Pot-Robin Bagby