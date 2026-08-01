August 2026, Card Games & Sports

Bridge Scores

Duplicate BridgDolores Kline

June 4: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory; 2nd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley; 3rd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips

June 11: No bridge playing

June 18: No bridge playing

June 25: 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips; 2nd Barb Ott and Mary Ann Easterday; 3rd Mary Ellen Hayden and Saige Doughty

Monday Afternoon Bridge Winners

Karlene Garn

June 1: 1 Tom Gillis, 2 Judy Mahn, 3 Chris Nechvatal

June 8: 1 Carol Phillips, 2 Dosha Davidson, 3 Barb Ott

June 15: 1 Carol Phillips, 2 Barb Ott, 3 June Preder

June 22: 1 Chris Nechvatal, 2 June Preder, 3 LaVonne Buland

June 29: 1 June Preder, 2 Chris Nechvatal, 3 Judy Mahn

Wednesday Morning Bridge

June 3: 1 Carol Dawley, 2 Chris Nechvatal

June 10: 1 June Preder, 2 Chris Nechvatal

June 17: 1 June Preder, 2 Carol Phillips, 3 Karlene Garn

June 24: 1 Barb Ott, 2 Marilyn Klooster

Friday Afternoon Bridge Winners

Karlene Garn

June 5: 1 Carol Dawley, 2 Saige Doughty, 3 Chris Nechvatal

June 12: 1 Judy Mahn, 2 Carol Phillips, 3 Frank Nechvatal

June 19: 1 Karlene Garn, 2 Carol Dawley, 3 Jane Preder

June 26: 1 Chris Nechvatal, 2 June Preder, 3 Carol Dawley