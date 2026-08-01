The Remodeling Corner: Top Remodeling Trends for Long Term Value

When planning a home remodeling project, it helps to determine your “must-haves” from your “nice-to-haves.” It is also wise to consider current remodeling trends. Because your home is one of your largest investments, thoughtful updates can increase both your day to day enjoyment and your home’s future resale value. Today’s buyers are looking for move-in-ready homes, and understanding what other homeowners want can help you prioritize your remodeling budget for the greatest long-term return. The 2025 U.S. Houzz & Home Study offers valuable insight into the features many homeowners now consider standard in an updated home.

Most remodeling projects included improvements to multiple areas of the home. Sixty-nine percent involved interior room renovations, while 63% of those included upgrades to home systems. The top four system improvements and their median cost were: plumbing ($1,500), electrical ($2,000), home automation ($500), and HVAC ($5,500). Ten percent of remodeling projects included an addition to the home.

Exterior improvements were made 58% of the time. Fifty–three percent of those included these top five exterior upgrades and their median cost were: roofing ($13,000), windows and skylights ($7,000), exterior painting ($2,000), gutters ($1,700), and exterior doors ($2,000). In addition, 53% of homeowners invested in outdoor living upgrades such as lighting, patio, fencing.

Guest bathroom remodels in this past year have become just as popular as kitchen remodels, with each included in 26% of renovation projects. Primary bathroom remodels accounted for 22% of projects. Since kitchens and primary bathrooms have historically been the two most popular remodeling spaces, the slightly lower percentage for primary bathrooms may indicate that many had already been updated in previous years or are planned for a future phase of remodeling.

As in previous Houzz national surveys, the vast majority of homeowners (90%) hired professionals to complete their renovations, with general contractors being the most commonly selected experts. Working with an experienced design-build remodeling firm can help you create a home that better fits your lifestyle while incorporating timeless design features that will remain attractive to future buyers. A well-planned remodel not only enhances everyday living, it can also strengthen your home’s long-term value.

Happy Home Remodeling!