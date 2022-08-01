Pickleball: Summer and Beyond

The SunBird Pickleball Club enjoyed a fun and festive Fourth of July celebration that included the flag raising, prayer, and songs that honored our great country. Great games were had by all on the courts.

The summer sessions are managed via an online SignUpGenius. If you would like to be added, send your email address to Marianna Buescher at [email protected] or text 480-285-4501. Drop-in hours from May 1 through Oct. 31 are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 a.m. and Wednesday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m.

Have questions or want to learn? Feel free to contact Marianna (details above) or sign up on the glass case across from the post office in the breezeway. Keep On Picklin’!