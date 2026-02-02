Pickleball Kicks Off 2026

Welcome

Please welcome Steve and Alison Davis, Glenn Wells, and Richard Cooke to the SunBird Pickleball Club!

Drills Are Underway

Pickleball drills are kicking off for those interested in improving their game. If you are not drilling, improvement is slow. Contact Tony Burkhart on the courts for details.

The club meeting is on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. on the courts.

Check TeamReach for select Saturdays for play.

There will be a Goodbye Party on March 21.

12 Quick Tips to Improve Your Game

1. Move Your Feet

Poor shots usually come from poor footwork. Anticipate the ball, move into position, and hit in balance using your core.

2. Use Your Core

Big muscles create consistency. Think Core—Shoulder—Elbow—Wrist (last). Transfer your weight through the shot.

3. Paddle Angle Matters

Maintain proper paddle angle through contact to control height, depth, and direction.

4. Choose the Right Paddle

Control paddles suit most players. Power paddles only help once control is mastered.

5. Wear Court Shoes

Pickleball requires lateral movement. Court shoes (tennis or volleyball) are best. Safety glasses recommended.

6. Serve and Stay

Serve deep and hold your position. Avoid creeping forward after serving.

7. Return and Move

Return serves deep and high enough to reach the Non-Volley Zone line.

8. Avoid Giveaways

Limit unforced errors. Make high-percentage shots and force opponents to hit one more ball.

9. Stay Ready

Knees bent, weight forward, paddle up at chest level—assume every ball is coming to you.

10. Drill with Purpose

Playing alone won’t accelerate improvement. Drill with intent, move your partner, and dink with purpose.

11. Play in Front

Keep shots in front of your body. Cut off balls and use an upward swing on low shots.

12. Control the Kitchen Line

The team that controls the Non-Volley Zone usually wins. Dink aggressively, lob occasionally, and create openings.

Strong fundamentals, smart movement, and purposeful drilling lead to better pickleball.

See you on the courts!