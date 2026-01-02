Neighbors Who Care Kicks Off the New Year with Our Aging Made Easier© Fall Conference!

Sheryl L. Keeme

Register now! It’s free

A new year always brings a fresh start and, with it, the chance to set meaningful New Year’s resolutions. This year, why not make your resolution one that truly supports your well-being?

Neighbors Who Care invites you to kick off 2026 by joining us at our 5th Annual Aging Made Easier Conference. This year’s theme, “Body, Brain, Balance,” highlights three essential elements for living well at every stage of aging.

We have some exciting activities planned. Along with our wonderful sponsors and vendors, we are thrilled to welcome Arizona State University Nursing students who will provide free health screenings throughout the event, among more than 45 senior services and resources to peruse.

Attendees will also receive an important resource tool designed to make doctors’ visits more productive and have the chance to win several fantastic door prizes offered only to those on-site.

Do something for yourself this new year. Mark your calendar for Jan. 27 and join us for a day of learning, wellness, and connection.

Our slate of speakers will address several areas of aging: maintaining our physical selves, caring for our brains and mental health, and remembering our spiritual lives, too. To register, visit AgingMadeEasier.org or Eventbrite.com, search online for Aging Made Easier 2026, or call Neighbors Who Care at 480-895-7133, X170.

Here is the speaker agenda for the morning:

9:10 a.m.: Ericka Avila Brian—Intention Setting for Learning

9:15 a.m.: Dr. Hemant Pandey—Helpful Brain Health Prevention

9:45 a.m.: Panel—Your Brain, Cognition, Mindfulness Health

10:50 a.m.: Shannon Wallace—Your Musical Memory Muscle—Work It!

11:15 a.m.: Ellen Anthony—Get the Most from Your Doctor Visits!

11:40 a.m.: Ericka Avila Brian—Mindfulness as a Spiritual Practice

When: Tuesday, Jan. 27. Doors open for attendees at 8 a.m., and the conference ends at noon.

Where: Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23620 S. Alma School Road, Chandler, Ariz.

Cost: Free for all attendees

Registration Required: Secure your seat at neighborswhocare.com or Eventbrite.com or call Neighbors Who Care at 480-895-7133, X170.