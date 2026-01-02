Celebrating Verna Mahnke: A Decade of Dedication to Neighbors Who Care

Robin Wilson

This year, Neighbors Who Care bids a heartfelt farewell to a remarkable member of our team: Verna Mahnke, whose decade of service has shaped our organization and touched countless lives.

Verna first retired in 2014 after a career in administration, accounting, and operations across the technology, retail tax, and food service distribution sectors. Tired of harsh winters and ready for a fresh start, she relocated to Sun Lakes. Not long after settling in, Verna came across a part-time listing in the Sun Lakes Splash for Neighbors Who Care. She applied and joined the team on Sept. 12, 2014. It didn’t take long for her to realize how essential she would become. Her scheduled hours grew, her responsibilities expanded, and when a staff member unexpectedly had to step away, Verna stepped up. She moved into a full-time position and would add supporting both the volunteer onboarding and managing the office overall to her duties.

When Eric Ehst, our longtime director, retired in 2020, Verna assumed even more responsibilities, including bookkeeping and office management as administrative director. Her leadership was instrumental in upgrading office systems, adopting new technology, and guiding the organization into a more modern and efficient era.

Though this was her first experience working in a volunteer-based organization, Verna embraced the mission wholeheartedly. She even began volunteering herself, driving clients to dialysis appointments—a service that is required more frequently and is often on Saturdays or after the Neighbors Who Care normal timeframe. The firsthand volunteering experience gave her a deeply personal understanding of both our clients and our volunteers, making her an even stronger advocate and administrator.

Beyond her professional contributions, Verna has been a warm and steady presence in the office. She has three grown children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, all family members she treasures deeply. While she will maintain her home here in Sun Lakes, Verna will be moving back to Colorado near her daughter. She is excited for her next chapter of activities, friends, and having more time to spend with family.

Verna leaves behind a legacy of compassion, commitment, and heart. She will be deeply missed by the staff, volunteers, and clients of Neighbors Who Care. We are grateful for everything she has given and we wish her joy and fulfillment in this next chapter of her life.

Thank you, Verna, for your extraordinary service. You will always be a part of the Neighbors Who Care family.