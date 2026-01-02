Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse/American Red Cross to Hold January 31 Blood Drive

Bill Shedd

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross will hold our next blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Office, 9531 E. Riggs Road. Please be sure to schedule your appointment by going to our website www.sunlakesposse.org and click on the link to pre-register.

Since 2020, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse has held 28 blood drives and has collected 1,141 units of blood for the American Red Cross. The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross held a successful blood drive at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Office on Dec. 6. This drive produced 45 units of valuable blood for the American Red Cross and our community. We wish to thank all those donors who supported this drive. As a vital part of our Sun Lakes and SunBird communities, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to hold these blood drives to supplement the dangerously low levels of blood in the current supply inventories.

This was our sixth blood drive in 2025. In 2025 the American Red Cross collected 234 units from these six blood drives. You make the difference!