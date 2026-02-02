Art Club Presents Art and Fine Crafts Show on Saturday, March 21

Diane Wimmer

SunBird Art Club will present the annual Art and Fine Crafts Show on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. The show has grown the past couple of years with the addition of outside vendors, in addition to SunBird Art Club members, and has added Fine Crafts to the show. Fine Art is defined as a work created by a skilled artist for purely aesthetic purposes. This includes things like painting, drawing, and sculpture. Fine Craft is a work created by a skilled artist that also has a functional component and includes things like pottery, original jewelry, textiles, and glass. Artists included in the show are juried, meaning their work is evaluated for appropriateness, meeting artistic criteria and overall quality of work.

The show will once again include the annual raffle, giving ticket holders the opportunity to win a piece of original art donated by show participants. This has been extremely popular in past years and should have exciting new pieces available to win this year. Put the date in your calendar and come check out all the new art created in the past year.

Space in the show is filling up. SunBird Art Club members comprise a percentage of artists showing their work, but there are a number of spaces available for artists whose work is of appropriate quality. Interested artists should request an application at sunbirdartclub1@gmail.com.

The Art Club has an annual Artistic Challenge, which involves members creating a piece of art based on a selected theme. Past themes have included things like Reflections, Arizona, Doors and Windows, Vehicles, and Animals. This year’s selected theme is Old Masters and will be placed in the first-floor display case on Feb. 6. Recent activities in the display case included a set of Lighthouse paintings, with multiple artists creating their own versions of a lighthouse in different styles in various mediums. Various artists will be showcasing their work in the display case during the year.

The Art Club meets every Friday in the Hopi Room, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All are welcome, from beginner, intermediate, to advanced. Come join us for an atmosphere of camaraderie, creativity, energy, support, and inspiration every week.