Save the Date for the Home and Garden Tour

The SunBird Garden Club is pleased to announce that seven beautiful homes will be open to ticket holders on March 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 (cash or check only) and will be sold in front of the library on the following dates:

Monday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information regarding the Home and Garden Tour, please contact Janelle Cernich at 303-916-2064 or Garden Club President Fran Stewart at 503-369-0230.