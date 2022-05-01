ACC Committee

With summer here, it is almost time to begin trimming your palm trees. Please do not do them too early. The palm flowers will begin to come out around the middle of May and June. After your palm flowers and the fruit sticks have grown out, this is the best time to trim your palm trees. If you are not here in June or July, please make arrangements to have someone trim your palm trees. If you need help with tree trimmers, call Bonnie at 480-802-4901.

* Prune to remove dead or dying fronds (leaves)

* To remove potential fire hazards, especially near buildings or your home

* To prevent damage to buildings or homes during high winds

* To remove messy fruit, seeds, and flowers

* To prevent breeding areas for scorpions and rodents

Please trim your trees by the end of July to keep your home and neighborhood clean and avoid the HOA from sending out letters, which is costly. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

If you have any questions, please call Bonnie at 480-802-4901.