Dana Marrs

Chinese Mah Jong is coming to SunBird this November. Join me in a weekly course in playing Chinese Mah Jong. Lessons in November: weekly games after that. Brand new to Mah Jong? This is for you. Already know American Mah Jong? This form may intrigue you and come easily.

Lessons will include getting to know the tiles names and functions. Learn how to call for tiles and steal tiles. You will learn how to assemble a winning hand like the one shown.

Call or text to reserve a spot: 206–719–9645 Dana Marrs.