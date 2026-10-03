2026 Bradshaw-Neu Charity Tennis Classic

Join us on Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21, Cottonwood Tennis Club (all seven courts).

Player Perks and Highlights:

* Daily Meals Included: Enjoy delicious daily breakfast and lunch with registration, including our featured “O Canada Lunch Day”.

* Charity Impact: Proceeds directly support Neighbors Who Care and The Arizona Food Bank, Grand Canyon University Women’s Tennis Team as well as the Cottonwood Tennis Club, a 501(c)7 organization

* Raffle and Silent Auction: Winning tickets and bids announced live at the evening Cocktail Party.

* Competitor Cocktail Party: Sponsored by Fran Nolan / Kara Maggio, Cactus Mountain Properties, and The Battery Doctor.

* Special Exhibition match by Grand Canyon University D-1 Women’s Tennis Team scheduled for Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Sponsors and Donors

* Gold Sponsors: Edward Jones, Young Home Team Realty

* Tournament Balls Donated By: Tennis and Pickleball Cabana

Ready to Register?

Visit www.bradshawtennis.com to sign up as a player, or sign up to volunteer, sponsor or check out the event.

Questions? beejorgy@gmail.com.