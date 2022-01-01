Kare Bears Members Keep Busy

Shirley Jackson

If you attended the Kare Bears Fair in December, you probably walked by the Scrubbies table. Gloria Kishen, Vi Dubros, Mary Lacy, Judy Hughes, and Diane Reed are ladies who like to keep their hands busy. They are making fancy scrubbies and dishcloths for sale. And all of their proceeds are donated to the Kare Bears!

Joan Bruening donated two crocheted afghans and two ceramics for a raffle at the Kare Bears Fair. Vicky Baker won the ceramics, and Shirley Jackson won both afghans. The December Kare Bears Fair was once again well attended. Thank you to the SunBird community for your continued support. Kare Bears is always looking for clean, gently used items for the White Elephant table at our fairs. For item drop-off at the clubhouse, please call Joan Bruening at 480-636-0270, and she will make arrangements to meet with you. All proceeds from the fairs go to local charities.

Kare Bears members enjoyed a Christmas luncheon. The hostesses presented a Christmas centerpiece at each table. Gifts were exchanged. The meal was catered by the Horizon Room.

Emily Hughes will chair the Kare Bears Fashion Show on Friday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ballroom. A Kare Bears representative will meet with other clubs in SunBird to create interest in this fundraiser. We invite members from other clubs to attend and participate in modeling the recycled clothing. The show will cost $10 per person. Kare Bears previously brought a fashion show two years ago, and it was enjoyed immensely, so we are pleased to bring another fashion show for your enjoyment.

A reminder that the Creedence Clearwater Revival concert is scheduled in the ballroom on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Tickets will be $20 per person. We’ve brought Randy Linder to you previously for this tribute, and it was well received. Watch for ticket sales!

Kare Bears meet again Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. Our speaker will bring information on House of Refuge. Bring a friend. See you there!