January Manager’s Report

Happy New Year! It’s hard to believe that 2024 has come and gone, and the new year is already upon us, 2025. SunBird has had a wonderful holiday season with concerts, shows, parades, banquets, and other festive events. This is just the beginning. The real pace picks up this month, with several recreational and sport leagues, social groups, classes, and other events already starting for the season. Stay tuned with our routine SunBird email blasts and SunBird website.

During the past month, several SunBird clubs, groups, and organizations have had various types of fundraisers and collections for local charities. We want to thank all those who organized these events and service opportunities, and we appreciate all of those who have generously participated. The Hartford Elementary School (located in a lower-income area of Chandler) Christmas gift tree program was at the clubhouse for gift ideas for the children who need additional help. It is quite a sight each day to see the numerous gifts left for the children. The students and faculty of the school wanted to express their appreciation to the SunBird community by sending several thank you cards, which are displayed at the clubhouse. The American Red Cross has also been very grateful to SunBird for all those who have donated blood during the drives this past year at the clubhouse. AZCEND is very thankful for the food donated to go to the homeless and less fortunate. The Clothes Cabin and One Small Step charities were also supported with clothing and hygiene products donated to those in need. Not only is SunBird a fun place to live, it also gives back to the community to help lift others.

Over the past several months, the Rules Committee has been reviewing ways to promote a healthier community. SunBird has introduced some important updates regarding smoking on the common area property, focusing on the clubhouse area and recreational facilities. Maps indicating designated smoking areas where smoking is permitted around the clubhouse are located at the main entrance into the clubhouse and can be found on SunBird’s website. Additional signage has been displayed in these areas, and ashtrays were relocated further away from the building, facilities, and entrance areas. To be compliant with Arizona law, the SunBird HOA has adopted statute ARS 36-601.01 regarding the usage of marijuana. Smoking marijuana is not permitted in public or open areas within the SunBird community. This statute includes recreational and medical marijuana usage. The law permits residents to smoke marijuana on their personal property only. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated in keeping SunBird a healthy and enjoyable environment for all.

This new year SunBird continues to update and make improvements to the clubhouse and facilities. The multi-year project of replacing the many glass windows of the clubhouse from single-pane to energy-efficient, dual-pane windows has the main lobby area scheduled for completion this year. Several air conditioners servicing the clubhouse will be inspected and potentially updated with newer, more energy-efficient units. The Navajo Room will have the flooring replaced and some updates made to the area. Lighting in the clubhouse will be studied for updating both the look and improving efficiency. Other maintenance and improvement projects are always ongoing to keep the SunBird clubhouse and facilities operating and in good condition.

From all of the SunBird staff, we wish each of you a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season. SunBird is a great place to be!