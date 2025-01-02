The calendar has changed. We’ve put away the Christmas decorations, and now SunBird Art Club members are focusing on our upcoming Art Show to be held Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held in the SunBird Golf Resort ballroom at 6250 SunBird Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85249. We are so pleased to announce that we will once again be showcasing artists from around the Valley who will be bringing a wide variety of works, adding to our show and sale, which has gone from a small showcase to an annual event that brings artists and visitors from all parts of the Valley and beyond. Be sure to mark your calendars!