Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
November winners:
11/04. 1st Chet Howe, 2nd Mary Jo Howe, 3rd Peggy White
11/11. 1st Marilyn Klooster, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Karlene Garn
11/18. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Jean Mrugala, 3rd Delores Kvamme
11/25. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Delores Kvamme, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
Wednesday Morning Bridge
November winners:
11/06. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Frank Nechvatal
11/20. 1st Ron Mrugala, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Beth Miller
11/27. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Trich Deflieze
Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
November winners:
11/07. 1st Doris Brown and Patricia Liddle, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott, 3rd Carol Dawley and Chris Nechvatal
11/14. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Karlene Garn, 2nd Carol Dawley and Mary Ellen Hayden
11/21. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Karlene Garn, 2nd June Preder and Beth Miller, 3rd Carol Dawley and Chris Nechvatal