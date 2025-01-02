2025 SunBird Tennis Club Motto: Just Get Moving!

Sharlene Jerome

It is that time of the year when all the snowbirds return ready to get back into the action. We have been doing just that! Our official social tournament season has begun, hosting Springfield on Nov. 23. We ended up being outmatched and outplayed, as the final score was SunBird 7, Springfield 21. The best part is that you get a little competition with a whole lot of fun, food, and festivities. The best match of the tournament was the battle between Jo Lucas and Mike King from Springfield versus Joan Boyle and Mel Terechenok where SunBird prevailed at 8-7!

Rowland Tegio graciously hosted a pre-turkey dinner clinic free of charge for our members on Thanksgiving! It was a mixture of warm-up, movement, and positioning drills, culminating in a “King of the Court” format where one team is designated as the King. The opposing rotating teams need to obtain 3 points to take over the King’s spot. An outright winner gets you 2 points, and a winning point for your team equals 1 point. Those of us in attendance had a great time!

We had our monthly Tennis Club meeting on Dec. 3. The nominations for officers are as follows: JD Stephenson, president; Sue Stephenson, vice president; James Morgan, secretary; and Rowland Tegio, treasurer. Joan Boyle was the chair of the Christmas Party, which was held on Dec. 17 in the Lakeview Room, catered by Julie and her staff from the Horizon Room. It was a scrumptious dinner mixed with tennis trivia and prizes.

Mastering Movement in Senior Doubles Tennis

Doubles tennis, particularly in senior competition, is a game of strategy, coordination, and precision. While power and speed may naturally decline with age, movement remains a cornerstone of success. In doubles, efficient movement involves not just individual positioning but also teamwork and communication. Let’s delve into the nuances of movement in senior doubles tennis and how players can optimize their on-court mobility.

The Role of Movement in Doubles

In doubles tennis, the court is divided into clear zones, with two players covering one side. This dynamic demands synchronized movement to cover the court effectively. Unlike singles, where lateral movement is predominant, doubles involves a mix of lateral, forward, and diagonal movements, often performed in close coordination with a partner.

Conclusion

Movement in senior doubles tennis is less about raw athleticism and more about efficiency, strategy, and partnership. By understanding court positioning, mastering transitions, and practicing coordinated movement with a partner, senior players can remain competitive and enjoy the game’s dynamic nature. With thoughtful preparation and adjustments, movement in doubles tennis can become a strength, even in the later stages of life.

Just Get Moving!

Sign up for daily drop-ins (excluding Saturday) at 9 a.m. via TeamReach. The cost to join our club is only $40 per year, which is quite a steal. Membership includes drop-ins, social tournaments, tennis balls, ball machine, and lots more. For more information, contact JD Stephenson, Tennis Club president-elect, at [email protected] or 701-471-7864.

See you on the courts!