Introducing Candidates for the SBGC Board of Directors

The election of member candidates to the SunBird Golf Club Board of Directors will be held at the Feb. 17 annual meeting. Members in good standing may cast their votes either at the meeting, in person at the Golf Shop for two weeks prior to the meeting, or by requesting a mail-in ballot from the Golf Shop. The following three SBGC members are running for the two available seats on the board of directors:

Julie Anderson

My vision for SBGA: My vision for SunBird Golf Club is to continue researching and implementing viable options that will improve, protect, and preserve our golf course. I believe that by working together with our members, the HOA, and our SunBird residents, we will be able to maintain the legacy of fun, affordable golf in SunBird.

The strengths/experiences I would bring: I have a background in business and finance. I have three years of experience on the Golf Board. I have served as treasurer as well as a liaison on the Golf Board/HOA Committee. I am a second-generation golf member, and I value the longevity of a beautiful golf course in the midst of our community, not only as an opportunity for golf, but also as a lush backdrop for our homes. I am financially conservative and will continue to support building our reserve fund for capital improvements.

My understanding of current issues, goals, innovations of the current board: I understand the financial challenges facing the golf course. I understand that it will take a creative menu of solutions to maintain our golf course. We have come a long way in the last three years. We have hired a new superintendent (Brendan Waddell) and a new golf shop manager (Laurie Kelech). We have implemented member dues, an assessment, a new point of sale software system, and a new irrigation pump, to name just a few. We are faced with numerous challenges, but we have shown that we are able to tap into a myriad of opportunities. We have strong leadership, and I am confident that we are able to analyze and implement changes necessary to continue on our path of improvement. I appreciate your support and encouragement.

Robert (Bob) Morris

My vision for SBGA: I moved into SunBird just prior to the pump issue. I have been working towards the goal of having SunBird Golf attain financial independence. I have done so with what I can control, my volunteering for projects and fundraising.

The strengths/experiences I would bring: Over 30 years of sales and customer service. Plus the willingness to ask the difficult questions when necessary. I can talk to anyone and consistently strive to take the “high road” when addressing even the most unhappy people.

My understanding of current issues, goals, innovations of the current board: Our biggest issue is the financial situation we find ourselves in. Doing everything in our power to solve that while continuing to maintain the course in excellent condition and keeping our golf community happy and proud of our facility.

Jean Pritchard

Vision for SBGA: My vision will be to see SBGC free of debt and GREEN. This will not happen overnight, but with arduous work and diligent management, it will happen. It is most important to have the golf course GREEN, as this will be a major item in keeping our house values up. Also, if SBGC is not green like we are this year, we will lose players to other courses. I would like to see us market to the new developments near us and subdivisions such as Cooper Commons. I will work to encourage and help pass a CCR vote to allow the HOA to support the golf course with maintenance issues that add value to all our homes, such as ponds, green areas, etc., not daily operations. I would also like to see our annual play program for our members reevaluated next year.

The strengths/experiences I would bring: I have been on SBGA Board for the past three years, so I have a good grasp of the issues. I have owned and operated a large business and am very familiar with business management and advertising. SBGC is a business and needs to be treated as such. I also have served on the HOA Board in the past, so I am aware of their CCRs and feel this will help in communications with them. I have been a resident of SunBird since 2007 and love it here.

My understanding of current issues, goals, innovations of the current board: The current issue for the SBGA is financial! The board is working diligently to improve this. We have developed a conservative budget for the upcoming year. We have a large group of volunteers who are filling in, so SBGC will not have to hire more employees. The volunteers have been doing everything from cleaning our ponds (which I have helped with) to mowing, revitalizing our bunkers, filling divots, repairing ball marks on the greens, and numerous other jobs. We also have a 30-plus-year-old sprinkler system that is in need of repairs and replacement. Thanks to our awesome maintenance crew, they have been able to keep it working. As membership has declined over the years, the board and management are looking to outside players to increase the number of rounds played and, therefore, more income, thus helping to keep the members’ cost per round at a reasonable level.

I would like to ask for your support and your vote. Thank you, Jean