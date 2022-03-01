House Color Added for Front Doors

Over the last few years there have been numerous requests to add a third color to paint front doors. The ACC Committee is happy to announce they have added nine new colors for front doors and security doors only. They are Behr paints and can be purchased at The Home Depot on Arizona Ave. If you use our SunBird discount code, 4808024901, you will get a 20% discount on your paint. You must have an ACC permit approved before you paint.

The new colors are in the red, blue, and terracotta families. Stop by the office and Bonnie will show you the new colors.