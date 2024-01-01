Giant SunBird Community Auction Returns January 19

The always-popular Community Auction and Golf Tournament weekend is back. The auction will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. on the patio. The Founders Cup Golf Tournament is on the following day, Jan. 20.

Mike Goldade, auctioneer and coordinator of this year’s event, is now accepting donations from the community for the auction. Donations might include tickets to a concert or sporting event, a stay in your cottage or home, repair services, or a gift basket. Maybe you have an older golf cart taking up space in your garage. Perhaps you have a skill (plumbing, playing a musical instrument, gardening) that you would like to share or a special dinner you would like to host. If you have some of these to donate, please contact Mike at 403-318-9907 or [email protected]. Dolly White will be coordinating the superior baked goods donations from our own SunBird chefs. Let her know what you will be contributing at 425-359-1982. Once again, Shirley Goldade has many surprising auction items ready to go on the block.

Many thanks to Marsha and John Brockish who coordinated the auction for many years before passing the torch to Mike and Shirley this year.

This annual event raises funds to support our golf club’s dedication to maintaining the glorious green space running through our community. Your contributions are essential. Save the dates of Jan. 19 for the auction and Jan. 20 for the Founders Cup Golf Tournament.