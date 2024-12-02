The SunBird Garden Club welcomes new members at any time! We generally meet in the ballroom at 9 a.m., on the second Friday of the month from October through April. Our annual membership is only $10. While many of our members assist in our mission of assisting in beautifying several common areas of our community, manual labor is not a requirement!

In November, members of the SunBird Garden Club freshened up the holiday wreaths that are displayed throughout our community.

After our meeting this month, members will enjoy a holiday celebration, with a brunch served by the Horizon Room.

The Garden Club’s purpose is to educate members in the dos and don’ts of desert gardening and to assist in the beautification of the SunBird community common areas, as well as our own gardens. Please consider joining us!