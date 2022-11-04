Garbage Collection

SunBird Unit 1A is the only neighborhood in SunBird that has large dumpster garbage containers. Trash collection service is part of the City of Chandler services provided and paid with the monthly water bill. These dumpsters are only for use of the Unit 1A residents and not for other use of residents in SunBird. These dumpsters are not to be used by contractors. Unit 1A residents using these dumpsters should only place normal trash into these dumpsters. Please do not place furniture, appliances, and other large items outside of the dumpster. The City of Chandler has FREE bulk collections services to pick up these large items from your curbside. To schedule bulk collection from your curbside, please call 480-782-3510.