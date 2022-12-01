Sheriff’s Posse Commander Celebrating 40 Years as a First Responder

Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse

Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Commander Craig Lloyd answered the call of duty and became a volunteer first responder in Arizona back in December of 1982. Forty years have passed, and Craig has pretty much seen it all. Craig started his volunteering as an EMT-certified National Ski Patrolman at the Sunrise Ski Resort, performing snow safety, alpine first aid, and mountain search and rescue operations.

In early 2000, Craig Lloyd transitioned to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Search and Rescue, Motorcycle Patrol, and, lastly, Patrol Posse for District 1. Craig has been deployed over to Louisiana for Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. Craig has risen through the ranks of volunteering and was elected as Commander of the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse. The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which supports the Sun Lakes Community and is fully funded by donations from the Sun Lakes communities.

At present, under Commander Lloyd’s direction is the Medical Equipment Loaner Program for the Sun Lakes community. The program provides a no-charge medical equipment loan program, including wheelchairs, scooters, shower chairs, and other essentials for the residents of Sun Lakes. Other programs under his command are American Red Cross Blood Donor Programs, Semi-annual DEA Drug Takeback, as well as Document Shred events.

The Sun Lakes Posse hosts Red Cross blood drives and, to date, have collected over 400 units of blood. Blood drives are scheduled every two or three months and are held at the Sun Lakes Posse facility.

The Sun Lakes Posse has collected thousands of pounds of unused or expired drugs in conjunction with the National DEA Drug Take Back event that occurs twice a year.

Each Drug Takeback and Shred Event also raises money for local charities and people in need. The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse program provides 24/7 patrol assistance to the MCSO Deputies on duty, as well as to the community using fully vetted MCSO Posse volunteers who donate 5,000 duty hours per year and 50,000 miles on their patrol vehicles.

For over 20 years, Craig has donated work boots and socks to a local men’s homeless center, essentials and new clothing for moms to wrap as Christmas gifts at domestic abuse centers, and family food bags to a local low-income school during a teacher lockout.

As a local business owner, Craig feels blessed to partner with a group of local businesses who give back in our community, such as the AZ Heroes Home Team, sponsoring multiple community events like shred-a-thons, pictures with Santa, and Easter egg hunts.

Craig was recently highlighted in the 2022 “Men of Chandler” article in City Lifestyle.

Please help congratulate Craig Lloyd on his 40 years of selfless dedication and putting the community first.