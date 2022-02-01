Food, Music and Memory: A New Adventures Class

Jan Bobbett and Mary Kenny

The sound of a “Pomp and Circumstance” march harkens us to a school graduation. A mayonnaise cake for family occasions created great memories. It stayed moist, and the Hershey’s Cocoa powder frosting was divine (just had to ignore the mayonnaise).

Most of us have tasted a certain food, smelled something cooking or baking, or heard music that has transported us to a past experience. New Adventures in Learning will take you back to that special place in your memory with its upcoming class, Food, Music and Memory, presented by Dr. Larry Edmonds, an Emeritus Professor and Barrett Emeritus (teaching) Fellow at Arizona State University. Dr. Edmonds will lead the class through discussion to address the effects of food and music on our memories during his presentation on Feb. 10.

Food, Music and Memory is just one of more than 75 classes offered this spring semester, which includes 50-plus in-person classes, 20-plus classes via Zoom, and a few field trips.

Here are other February classes you may find interesting and challenging:

* The Great Boston Molasses Flood

* The Blues in America: A Short History

* Does Arizona have enough water?

* Autonomous Driving 101

* The Six-Word Memoir: A Terrible, Horrible, No Good Year

* Frank Lloyd Wright Documentary by Ken Burns

* Windows 11 – An Introduction

* Publishing Your Book! Memoirs. Fiction. Non-Fiction

* Meet the Author: Violetta Armour

* Pandemic Immunity

* A Look at the New mRNA and DNA Vaccines

* Parallels of Science and Ancient Mysticism

* Understanding the Size of Our Solar System

* Twin Tragedies at Fairchild AFB Washington

* Rethink Retirement

* Introduction to Estate Planning

* Trending Scams, Criminals Taking Advantage

* Sprechen Sie Deutsch

* Parli Italiano

* Italian Genealogy – Searching for your Roots

* Chandler Museum Tour

Whether you are a member or an intrigued newcomer, you can go online to learn about New Adventures and scope out all the spring classes being offered. Visit us at www.newadventures.info. Classes begin every week through the end of April, so it’s not too late to start taking advantage of the Southeast Valley’s own lifelong learning program. But don’t wait too long, because some classes fill up quickly.

Don’t forget: If your New Adventures membership expired in December, you will need to renew now to continue enjoying all the experiences available to you when you participate in these adult-focused educational classes.

Affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College, New Adventures is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization that presents classes at the college’s Sun Lakes Center, 25105 S. Alma School Road (northeast corner of Alma School and Riggs Roads). The Sun Lakes Center is open Tuesday through Thursdays for classes and to offer assistance. The college’s COVID-19 protocol requires face masks be worn in the building at all times.

Have questions or need additional help? Call 480-857-5500 or email us at [email protected]