February 2022 Rotary Club

Santa Visits Chandler’s Galveston Elementary School

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) Club President Jon Lyons acknowledged and thanked RCSL members for donating 474 sweaters, and Gilbert’s Clothes Cabin for donating 474 Bomba socks in support of one of the club’s many holiday community service projects. The RCSL Club adopted Chandler’s Title 1 Galveston Elementary School for Christmas. On Dec. 13 and 14 Santa and Mrs. Claus (RCSL Rotarians Roger and Judi Edmonds) were on hand to deliver the sweater and sock gifts individually to each kiddo. The Clothes Cabin’s mission is to help children, families, and individuals living in poverty to attain a more productive life by providing quality socks, clothes, shoes, and other support services. Additionally, RCSL club president extended appreciation to RCSL Rotarians Val and Bill Crump for leading this community service project.

Sun Lakes Rotary Club (chartered April 22, 1986) is a leadership organization made up of men and women from local businesses, professional, education, civic, and emerging leaders. RCSL meets regularly to get to know each other and form friendships, and through that, RCSL is able to get things done within the East Valley and far beyond. Come join us and share our passion for community service and friendship. See www.sunlakesrotary.com for more information.

Welcome to America Project

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) collected, put together, and delivered 60 kits of cleaning supplies for Afghan families who had to evacuate Afghanistan after working with the American military or embassy. The families are establishing homes in the U.S. in cooperation with The Welcome to America Project. Led by RCSL Rotarians Gary Kay, Kandi Skrabala, and Judi Edmonds, more than 25 RCSL Rotarians participated in donating laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap, disinfectant cleaner, and sponges.

The Welcome to America Project shares transportation, technology, and transformational resources to enhance success, so that refugees do not just resettle in our country; they find community and flourish. The organization creates impacts that last a lifetime for the refugees, as well as the volunteers who serve.

Rotary Club Supports STEM at Chandler’s Carlson Elementary

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) supported the A World in Motion (AWIM) program, which was created by the Society of Automotive Engineers Foundation to get elementary students excited about math and science in support of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM.) Five 5th grade classes at Chandler’s Carlson Elementary School worked in design teams to build, test, and race model balloon-powered JetToy cars. The toy cars were required to meet specific criteria to travel far and go fast. Jet propulsion, friction, air resistance, and design were the core scientific concepts students explored in this challenge.

On Dec. 15, Chandler Carlson Elementary held AWIM JetToy races with the school’s five 5th grade classes. Each class raced in the preliminaries where the top three teams were awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. Following the class races, the first-place winners raced for the Final Top Race Award. The medals were presented by RCSL President Jon Lyons, RCSL Club Event Chair Don Robins, event supporter Fred DePrez, and Rotarian Stephen Phair, along with several other Rotarian volunteers who had been assisting the students with designing, building, and testing their JetToy cars. An updated school award plaque was presented to Carlson Elementary Principal Andy Morgan for placement in the school trophy bookcase for everyone to enjoy throughout the school year.

For more information about RCSL Education Programs and/or membership, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.

RCSL Supports Annual CO2 Dragster Competition

The CO2 Dragster STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) high school program started in Rotary year 2018-2019. This is a STEM program for Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) high school students and replaced the F1 In School program that was sponsored by the Society of Automotive Engineers, and supported by the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL). This year, 13 Perry High School student teams competed by using 3D CAD (Computer Assisted Design) to design their Dragsters and CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing) to build their dragster. The teams competed at Perry High School on Dec. 11 in a competition sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes.

The competition required each team to present readable renderings/drawings containing views and dimensions of the dragster. Each team was interviewed by the competition judges. Each team provided an overview of their team dragster’s design, operations, construction, speeds, build experiences, CAD/CAM and final drawings, research, simulations, and finishing techniques. The teams were required to follow specific technical regulations in body construction and wheel definition.

According to Fred DePrez of the RCSL CO2 Dragster Competition Committee, trophies were awarded to fastest car; best in show; first, second, and third place; and overall dragster competition winners. According to RCSL CO2 Dragster Competition Committee member Don Robins, a very knowledgeable group of engineering experts was on hand to do competition interviews and judging. The 15 judges included representatives from Rotary Club of Sun Lakes, CUSD teachers, and retired members of the Society of Automotive Engineers and General Motors. The RCSL would like to acknowledge Clint Beauer, Perry High School Assistant Principal, for his support in arranging the competition.

