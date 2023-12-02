Decking the Walls for Our Big Celebration!

Kyle Messner

New Adventures in Learning is celebrating 25 years of stimulating inquiring minds! Invitations are in the mail! Our party décor is going up on the walls! Food is on order, and we are excited! We can’t wait to see our members and presenters, past and present, to share this big milestone with them on Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. We will be honoring our past with visits from past council members, new multimedia presentations, and plenty of pictures. Envision an ever-expanding future. We’ll be unveiling our new class offerings for the spring semester and showcasing our January sample week offerings. Members attending will be the first to see the list of new classes.

New Adventures in Learning began in 1998 when a small group of Sun Lakes residents and Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC) saw a need for a program for seniors who value lifelong learning. The program initially offered just a few classes, which quickly grew into a wide variety of topics. The program grew each year since its inception, and in 2006 CGCC expanded the Sun Lakes Center to create more New Adventures classrooms. Today, the program continues to rely on its all-volunteer staff to carry out its purpose: to provide a variety of interesting and educational opportunities at a reasonable cost to mature adults of the Southeast Valley.

For more information, call Vincenza or Bethany at 480-857-5500. See you there!